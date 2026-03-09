New Delhi, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Post-Budget Webinar on the theme “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas -- Fulfilling Aspirations of People” on Monday. The event will begin at 10:15 A.M. and will be held through video conferencing. The webinar will focus on key areas highlighted in the Union Budget and aims to discuss ways to implement government policies effectively. Several breakout sessions will be organised during the event, covering sectors such as education and skilling, health and AYUSH, tourism and hospitality.

During the discussions, participants will explore initiatives designed to strengthen the link between education and employment. There will also be deliberations on developing content creator labs for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC), a sector that has been identified as a growing area for job creation and innovation. PM Narendra Modi To Address Post-Budget Webinar on Agriculture on March 6.

In the healthcare sector, the sessions will examine plans to expand the training of allied health professionals and caregivers. Discussions will also focus on the development of regional medical hubs and the establishment of new institutions related to AYUSH systems of medicine.

Tourism-related initiatives will also be a major part of the webinar. These include skill development in the hospitality sector, promotion of sustainable tourism trails, and development of Buddhist circuits in the North-Eastern region. Efforts to promote heritage tourism will also be discussed.

According to the government, the Post-Budget Webinar is intended to bring together representatives from the government, industry and various sectors to discuss practical ways of implementing the announcements made in the Union Budget. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 2 New Delhi Metro Corridors, Lay Foundation for Phase-V Projects Worth INR 18,300 Crore in National Capital.

The discussions are expected to generate actionable recommendations that can help accelerate inclusive growth and development across the country. Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister visited General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Redevelopment Plan in the national capital. PM Modi handed over the keys of the Type-5 quarters to the female allottees.

