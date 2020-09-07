New Delhi, September 7: PM Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the Governor’s Conference on New Education Policy 2020 today. PM Modi said that Education Policy is important for fulfilling national aspiration. He further mentioned that NEP is being highly appreciated by people. "NEP 2020 will provide social and economic directions. This policy will provide both skills and knowledge to students, said PM Modi.

He mentioned that in order to realise the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat it is very important for youth to be skillful. Ministry of Education has organised the conference titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education'. It was attended by education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors of state universities and other senior officials. National Education Policy 2020: Gujarat Will Be First to Implement NEP, Says CM Vijay Rupani.

PM Modi said, "The New Education Policy focused on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality and performance."

Union Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while addressing Governors’ Conference on NEP2020 said, "NEP 2020 will help India achieve 50 percent GER by 2035."

PM Narendra Modi's address, watch video:

Addressing the Conference of Governors on National Education Policy 2020. https://t.co/S2CWEfFRYt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2020

Here's what PM Modi further said:

NEP 2020 was approved on July 29, 2020, by the Union cabinet of India. The policy’s focus on Higher Education in the country would have a far-reaching impact. It also addresses the importance of research and multi-disciplinary approach.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).