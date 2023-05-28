New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians and this temple of democracy gives the message of India's determination to the world.

Making his first speech in the new Parliament, which he inaugurated earlier in the day, Modi said: "In every country's development, there are moments like these which becomes historic. And when India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal', the people of India have gifted its democracy a new Parliament House." PM Narendra Modi Releases Special Stamp, Coin To Mark Inauguration of New Parliament Building (Watch Video).

Watch Video: PM Modi Says New Parliament Is a Reflection of Aspirations of 140 Crore Indians

VIDEO | "This is not just a building, but a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. It sends a message of India's firm resolution to the world," says PM Modi in his address at the new Parliament. #Parliament pic.twitter.com/taXUez5kX1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

Modi added: "This is not just a building. It is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. This is the temple of our democracy giving the message of India's determination to the world." Democracy Is Our 'Sanskaar', Idea and Tradition, Says PM Narendra Modi in New Parliament (Watch Video).

Commenting on the installation of the historic 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha chamber, Modi said: "Whenever proceedings begin in this Parliament House, Sengol will continue to inspire us all."

Modi also said that our democracy is our inspiration, our Constitution is our resolve. "The best representative of this inspiration, this resolution, is our Parliament," he said.

He also asserted that when India moves forward, the world moves forward. "This new building of the Parliament will call for the development of the world along with the development of India," he said.

Twenty opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building accusing the BJP of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu and citing it as an insult to the first citizen of the country.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi described Parliament as the voice of the people and slammed the Prime Minister for inaugurating the new Parliament House building saying that he is considering the inauguration as a coronation.

