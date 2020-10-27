Faridabad, October 27: The prime accused in the murder case of Nikita Tomar has confessed to his crime, reports said on Tuesday. Tauseef, the main suspect who was nabbed by the police on charge of killing the 21-year-old college girl in Faridabad, told the interrogators that he murdered her as she was about to get married to another person. 21-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead Outside College in Faridabad's Ballabgarh, Watch Video of the Horrific Incident.

"I killed her because she was about to get married to someone else," the accused confessed before the police, as per the India Today report. Tauseef also had a long conversation with the deceased on night of October 24-25, the report said citing the preliminary probe.

The duration of their "call" lasted for more than 1,000 seconds, the report added. Officials privy to the case further disclosed that Tauseef had been arrested in 2018, on the charge of kidnapping Nikita.

He was released and penal action was not sustained as the family of Nikita reportedly withdrew the case. According to the report, Tauseef also claimed that he wanted to take revenge against Nikita as the 2018 case of kidnapping against him had derailed his medical education.

The chilling murder in Faridabad, which was caught on camera, showed Tauseef shooting dead Nikita from a close range after stopping his car near her. A friend of the deceased attempted to save her life but she was pushed away by the accused.

The case had drawn apprehensions over the state of law and order. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the police to take swift action. The guilty would be punished strictly in accordance to the law, Khattar said.

