Varanasi, March 14: The Banaras Hindu University has sent a proposal to Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani to teach as visiting professor in the university’s Centre for Women Development and Studies. The proposal was sent to Neeta Ambani on March 12, 2021. However, there no official confirmation whether the Reliance Foundation Chairperson will teach as a visiting professor in the university. Nita Ambani Extends Support for Women's Cricket in India, Sponsored for Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, the university has received verbal confirmation from Nita Ambani. In the proposal, the university has asked Nita Ambani to associate with it to improve the living standard of women from the Purvanchal area of Uttar Pradesh. Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairman, Launches 'Her Circle', A Digital Platform for Women Empowerment Ahead of International Women's Day 2021.

The BHU is preparing a roadmap to empower women of the Purvanchal region. The university will take the issue to an international platform by associating with Reliance Foundation. The university said that women would be benefitted from the experience of Neeta Ambani.

Notably, Reliance Foundation was formed in the year 2010 with the aim of the overall development of women. Nita Ambani is also chairperson and founder of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a non-executive director of Reliance Industries. Nita studied B.Com from the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics affiliated to Mumbai University.

