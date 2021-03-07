Mumbai, March 7: Philanthropist and the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani on Sunday launched 'Her Circle', a digital platform that aims to uplift and empower the women. The platform would provide an opportunity to the users to connect, interact and work with each other to help in mutual development and promotion of women power. This comes a day prior to the International Women's Day on March 8.

The platform is solely dedicated to women and has been launched in English as of now, however there are plans to incorporate other languages in it too. 'The Her Circle' users will be able to interact, discuss their doubts, and seek advise on a variety of issues in health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership from Reliance's panel of experts. Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring International Women's Day 2021 Video Featuring 'Shakti' That Will Leave you Empowered!

It is a free of cost platform that has been currently launched in India only. Her Circle also has a dedicated section on upskilling and jobs for women, thereby helping them to find new professional skills as well as get employment opportunities. The platform supports a range of content including social media, networking and employment opportunities among others with the aim to support the women in pursuing their dreams. Nita Ambani Extends Support for Women's Cricket in India, Sponsored for Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

At the launch event of Her Circle, Ambani said, "When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others," are reported by the Mint.

"I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own," she added.

Ambani further said in a statement, "With the Digital Revolution enabling round the clock global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform."

