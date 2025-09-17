The Ba***ds of Bollywood, an upcoming series marking the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, narrates a story of the larger-than-life world of Hindi cinema. The Netflix show follows the journey of Aasman Singh, played by Lakshya Lalwani, a newcomer in Bollywood, who rises to stardom in a not-so-smooth journey. Ahead of the show's release on OTT, the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood hosted a grand premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 17). The Khan family, along with several Bollywood celebrities, graced the screening. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note for Aryan Khan Ahead of His Directorial Debut’s OTT Release, Says ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai!’ (View Post).

Khan-Daan at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Several celebrities turned heads at The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai. Director Aryan Khan was joined at the screening by his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan, brother AbRam Khan, and grandmother Savita Chhibber. Suhana looked stunning in a golden ensemble, while the rest of the family coordinated in stylish black outfits.

B-Town Celebs Shine at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

The who’s who of Bollywood arrived at the screening of The Ba**ds of Bollywood for the team’s big night. Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked in hand-in-hand for Aryan Khan’s big day. The duo looked graceful as they twinned in white outfits and posed lovingly for the paparazzi before heading inside for the screening.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam and Aryan Khan at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Several other B-Town biggies, including Ajay Devgn–Kajol, Madhuri Dixit–Shriram Nene, Bobby Deol–Tanya Deol, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shanaya Kapoor, filmmaker Atlee with wife Priya, and social media sensation Orry, attended the screening.

Atlee and Priya Atlee at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Ananya Panday at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Kajol and Ajay Devgn at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Madhuri Dixt and Shriram Nene at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Bobby Deol with Wife Tanya Deol at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Ambani and sister-in-law Radhika Merchant, also marked their presence to support Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. Paparazzi favourite Orry (Orhan Awatramani) made sure to grab attention at the premiere as well. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Bobby Deol Had 7-Hour Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan for His New OTT Show.

Akash, Isha and Shloka Ambani at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

The star-studded show also features cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, and Disha Patani. It will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

