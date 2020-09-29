New Delhi, September 29: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will not hold by-elections to vacant assembly seats in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam for now. In a statement, the ECI said it has recieved reports from Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam, stating issues in holding by-polls in these states. However, it did not go into specifics. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

"The Commission has decided not to announce by-elections at this stage in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The Commission received inputs expressing difficulties in conduct of elections and issues related to it from Chief Secretaries/Chief Electoral Officers from these states," read a statement from the poll panel. There are two vacant assembly seats in Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu. One seat is vacant in West Bengal.

No Assembly By-Elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Assam For Now:

The ECI also announced dates for by-elections to 56 assembly constituencies across 11 states and one Lok Sabha seat. According to the schedule announced by the ECI, 54 assembly seats will go to by-polls on November 3, while by-elections on two assembly seats and Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

