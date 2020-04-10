No Community Transmission of Coronavirus in India, Says Health Ministry, Asking People Not to Panic & Take Precautionary Measures

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 10: The Health Ministry on Friday rejected Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's claim of community transmission of coronavirus in the state. Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health while addressing a press briefing said, “No community transmission in the country yet, no need to panic” On Thursday, around 16,000 tests were conducted across the country, and only 2 percent people were diagnosed with coronavirus. India in Community Transmission Stage of Coronavirus? WHO Admits Error in 'Situation Report', Says Only Cluster of Cases Recorded.

The joint secretary said, “Yesterday, we conducted 16002 tests. Only 2 percent cases tested positive. On the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high.” The government has also sanctioned for the screening of COVID-19. Agarwal also asked people to remain aware and alert by taking all the precautionary and containment measures. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 6412 After a Spike of 547 Cases in Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 199.

Lav Agarwal's Media Briefing:

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,412 on Friday with an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The death toll due to the deadly virus also surged to 199 in the country. Out of the total, 5709 are active COVID-19 cases while 504 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 1,135 cases.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the community transmission might have already begun in Punjab. "In Punjab, 27 cases are there with no travel history, yes it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission," he said. To avoid further spread of COVID-19, the Punjab government extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 1. Currently, there are 101 active cases in Punjab.