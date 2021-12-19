National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to collect toll on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway(DME)from December 21. If you travel between Meerut and Sarai Kale Khan by car, jeep or any other light vehicle then you will have to pay Rs 140 as toll tax. This expressway was opened to the public on 1 April 2021.

NHAI officials said that there is a complete ban on plying of bikes and autos on this expressway. If anyone is found doing so, his challan will be deducted. Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 7 Lakh Crore Planned by Road Transport Ministry in Next 2–3 Years

Earlier toll tax was bot being charged from commuters plying on the stretch as the farmers had occupied the Ghazipur border to protest against the three agricultural laws. Police barricades were removed from the Delhi-UP border after protesting farmers vacated the Ghazipur border protest site on December 15.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) states that vehicles travelling for one kilometer will have to shell out Rs 65 as toll tax.

The toll rate would be somewhere between ₹225 and ₹900 for different categories of light and heavy commercial vehicles for plying on the same stretch.

Officials said that the toll on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been fixed at Rs 2, 34 paise per km. Therefore, for traveling 59.77 km between Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, the public will have to pay Rs 140.

As the Union government had made it mandatory for all vehicles to be linked to the FASTag system, vehicles which do not have FasTags will have to pay double the toll the toll at the exit points. NHAI Makes Drone Survey Mandatory for All National Highway Projects to Enhance Transparency

According to Officials, no two-wheelers, three-wheelers or slow-moving vehicles will be allowed on expressway lanes. The inner three lanes on each side have been dedicated as expressway lanes under the DME project.

