Chennai, June 12: The news of helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai on Friday is not true, the District Collector said. P. Uma Maheswari, District Collector, told IANS that the news of the crash is a rumour and there was no helicopter accident in the Pudukkottai district. Earlier in the day, a tweet by ANI had said a helicopter crash was reported in Pudukkottai district of the southern state. However, ANI later deleted the tweet citing an error.

A police officer in the district dismissed the reports of chopper crash as fake news. The clarification comes hours after media reports said that a helicopter had crashed in the southern state.

On June 8, a similar plane crash incident was reported from Odisha where two trainee pilots lost their lives. Reports inform that Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha from Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu died after a trainer aircraft crashed at Birasal Airstrip.

Here's the tweet:

A helicopter crashes in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NJPC09g8YL — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

Another Tweet by ANI:

Tweet regarding helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai withdrawn because of incorrect information. Error regretted. https://t.co/1nFljDyQYd — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

The incident in Odisha took place under Kankadahad police station limits in Dhenkanal district. Reports inform that the aircraft reportedly crashed minutes after take-off from the airstrip killing the two occupants.

