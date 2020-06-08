Odisha Plane Crash: Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha & Trainee Pilot Anis Fatima Killed After Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Dhenkanal

Aircraft crash in Odisha's Dhenkanal (Photo Credits: ANI)

Odisha, June 8: In a tragic incident, Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha from Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu died after a trainer aircraft crashed on Monday at Birasal Airstrip under Kankadahad police station limits in Dhenkanal district. According to an ANI update, their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

As per local reports, the trainer aircraft went down on the tarmac while undergoing flight training at Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) at Birasala under Kankadahada police limits in the district. The aircraft reportedly crashed minutes after take-off from the airstrip killing the two occupants.

Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha & trainee pilot Anis Fatima Dies in Aircraft Crash Today:

Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha from Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu, lost their lives after a trainer aircraft crashed today at Birasal Airstrip under Kankadahad police station limits in Dhenkanal district.

The exact reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that the crash could have taken place either due to a technical snag or bad weather conditions.