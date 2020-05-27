No India-China Border Trade Through Lipulekh Pass This Year Due to COVID-19, Says Pithoragarh DM Vijay Kumar Jogdande

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pithoragarh, May 27: India-China border trade, which used to take place every year from June 1 through Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh, will not take place this year due to coronavirus crisis, said District Magistrate (DM) Vijay Kumar Jogdande on Wednesday.nJogdande said that the trade used to take place during Mansarovar Yatra but this time it is not happening, nor anyone has applied for the same.

"India-China border trade, which used to take place every year from June 1 through Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh, will not take place this year due to COVID-19. Trade used to happen during Mansarovar Yatra, but this time it's not happening," said Jogdande. India-China Stand-Off Continues in Ladakh, Top Commanders of Indian Army to Carry Out In-Depth Review of Situation in LAC.

The development comes at a time when tension is high between the Chinese and Indian troops in Eastern Ladakh and efforts are also on to defuse the tension.