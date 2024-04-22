New Delhi, April 22: Axis My India, the country’s leading polling agency, has lodged an FIR with the police over the circulation of a fake opinion poll in its name and sought action against the culprits. Lodging its complaint against certain X handles namely @MahuaMoitraFans and @amoxcicillin1 and also the links via which they pushed the fake Opinion Poll on social media, the agency said that there was an inherent motive to build a positive opinion about the INDIA bloc and also to tarnish the name of the organisation. Pradeep Gupta Predicted 'Tough Battle' for BJP in 13 States? AxisMyIndia Issues Clarification as Alleged Opinion Poll Predicting Big Gains for INDIA Bloc Goes Viral

The opinion poll titled ‘No majority for BJP, NDA has a slight edge’ reportedly showed how the General Elections 2024 were evenly poised and the NDA doesn’t have the edge as projected in the media space. Earlier, Pradeep Gupta, Axis My India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) had taken exception to fake Opinion Polls attributed to his agency and said that the Opposition parties were deliberately pushing their agenda for creating a ‘favourable’ impression among voters in the election season. Dailyhunt’s ‘Trust of the Nation 2024’ Survey: 61% of Respondents Expressed Satisfaction With the PM Narendra Modi Led-Government

Speaking to IANS, Axis My India CMD had informed that his company only conducts exit polls and post-poll studies and not opinion polls. He also said that it was an illegal and fraudulent act by the opposition parties for ‘electoral gains’ and for this, they were misusing the name of his polling agency. Notably, a couple of pictures claiming to be an opinion poll from Axis My India circulated on social media days ago, predicting a close contest between BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UPA. The fake opinion poll projected 243 seats for NDA and 242 seats for INDIA bloc.

