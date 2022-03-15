Noida, March 15: Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for posting a 'morphed and derogatory' picture of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Mayawati on social media, an official said here on Tuesday.

The official told IANS that the accused, identified as Aamir Khan, a resident of village Dyanatpur in Gautam Budh Nagar, was arrested by the staff of Jewar police station. Gujarat Shocker: Neighbour Rapes Minor Girl in Godhra; Absconding.

"The accused had posted an objectionable image of CM Adityanath and former CM Mayawati on March 13 after which a complaint was lodged with the Noida Police," the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act at the Jewar police station.

Earlier also, on February 26, a woman was booked in the city for posting morphed photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).