Godhra, March 15: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour on Sunday. The crime was committed in the afternoon, while the complaint was registered around midnight, said the police.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the victim stays with her father and his cousin brother, and her 3 siblings in the Shehra Bhagol area. Her father collects plastic items and sells them for earning. On Sunday morning, the victim's father and his brother left 4 children including the minor girl. Punjab Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Guru Nanak Nagar; Accused Arrested.

The incident came to light when the victim's father returned home and found that the minor had bloodstains on her clothes. When asked, the victim told her father that one of their neighbour, identified as Sanjay, took her to an abandoned place and forced himself on her. Following which the victim's father rushed her to Godhra civil hospital for treatment. The father registered a police complaint at Godhra B Division police station after the doctors on duty provided the necessary documents. Haryana: 35-Year-Old Neighbour Booked Under POCSO Act for Raping Minor in Hisar.

The police said that the accused had fled after committing the crime. His father was traced and was questioned, but was not able to give any details. The search is on to nab the accused, the police added.

