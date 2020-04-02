Noida Reports 9 New Coronavirus Cases, Supertech Society Sealed

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 2: Despite taking all precautionary measures, coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Noida. Now a total of nine COVID-19 positive cases have been found in Noida which includes a person residing in Supertech society of Sector-94. All these cases came to light on Wednesday, an official said on Thursday.

Following the new cases, the Supertech society and nearby areas of Dadri tehsil have been sealed till 10 p.m. of April 3.

Dadri Deputy Collector Rajeev Kumar Rai told IANS: "A corona positive case was found in the Supertech Society of Noida's sector-94. He lives in the 'F' Block". When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

The news of coronavirus patient in society created a panic among the residents after which all senior officials reached to the spot. As a precautionary measure, the administration has also sealed the nearby areas along with the society. According to the Deputy Collector, these areas will be sealed till 10 p.m. on Friday.

He further said that the health department teams have also traced eight COVID-19 positive people in Dadri tehsil area. This area has also been sealed till 10 p.m. on Friday.

According to the information, in the areas where corona positive cases have been found include Chaura village of Noida Sector-22, Patwari village and Gaur City-2 (Palam Olympia) of Greater Noida west. All these areas have been sealed till 10 p.m. on Friday.