Noida, February 16: A three-year-old boy tragically died on Saturday, February 14, after falling into an open, water-filled pit in Dallelgarh village, under the jurisdiction of the Dankaur police station in Greater Noida. The child, identified as Devansh, was visiting his maternal grandfather’s house from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr to attend a community feast (bhandara) at a local temple. While playing near the venue, the toddler slipped into the deep pit, which had accumulated significant rainwater from recent showers.

The incident has sparked intense anger among residents, occurring exactly one month after the high-profile death of a software engineer in a similar waterlogged pit in Sector 150. Family members and villagers launched a frantic search when Devansh went missing, eventually discovering him unresponsive in the water. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared the child dead on arrival. What Caused Noida Techie Yuvraj Mehta’s Death?

Villagers and members of the Dallelgarh Vikas Samiti have leveled serious allegations of negligence against the Greater Noida Authority. They claimed that a formal letter had been sent to the authorities on February 4, specifically flagging the risk of accidents due to persistent waterlogging and the lack of proper barricading. Residents argued that despite the warning and the previous tragedy in the region, no preventive measures were taken to secure the hazardous site.

In response, the Greater Noida Authority issued a statement clarifying that the land where the incident occurred is private property owned by local farmers, rather than a government-managed pond or site. Officials stated that since the land (bearing Khasra number 373) is not acquired for development, they cannot directly undertake filling or fencing work. However, they expressed condolences and noted that temporary barricading is being implemented in other public areas where permanent fixes are delayed. Assam Shocker: 3 Children Die by Drowning After Falling Into Water-Filled Pit While Playing in Goalpara.

The drowning has drawn painful comparisons to the death of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta on the night of January 16, 2026. Mehta’s car plunged into a 20-foot-deep construction pit at an unbarricaded site in Sector 150 during heavy fog. That incident led to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, the removal of the Noida Authority CEO, and the arrest of several developers for criminal negligence.

The recurrence of a drowning death in an open pit has intensified calls for stricter enforcement of safety norms across both private and public construction sites in the National Capital Region (NCR). Residents emphasize that uncovered pits, regardless of land ownership, pose a lethal threat to children and pedestrians, especially during monsoon or heavy rainfall.

Current Investigation Status

The Dankaur police have handed over Devansh’s body to his family following legal procedures. While the police are currently treating the case as an accidental drowning, they are also investigating potential negligence. Station House Officer Munendra Singh confirmed that the family has not yet filed a formal complaint.

Meanwhile, the village remains in mourning as Devansh’s father, who was working abroad at the time of the incident, is expected to return to Greater Noida on Monday evening. Local community leaders continue to demand accountability and immediate safety audits for all waterlogged excavations in the district to prevent further loss of life.

