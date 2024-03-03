Noida, March 3: Two men died on Sunday allegedly after an iron grille fell on them inside a shopping mall in Noida Extension, police said. The duo were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire mall when the iron structure fell on them from the fifth floor, leaving them dead on the spot, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said.

Both the victims, aged around 35, were residents of the Vijay Nagar area in adjoining Ghaziabad district, Katheriya said. "The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire mall after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot," he said. YouTuber Killed in Greater Noida: Deepak Nagar Dies After Being Punched On Head During Brawl With Friends At Liquor Party, Seven Booked.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Two men died after a ceiling grill fell on them at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. Police present on the spot. https://t.co/NgPOmvsIwT pic.twitter.com/Hw50Lq5Q9G — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

Those killed have been identified as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel, the officer said. Katheriya said the families of the victims have been contacted and legal action would be initiated in the case once a complaint is received from them.