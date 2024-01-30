A YouTuber who had over one lakh followers on YouTube died after being assaulted by his friends at a liquor party in Greater Noida on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Deepak Nagar, was punched on the head and beaten with sticks by his friends following a heated argument over some issue. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday, January 29. The relatives of Deepak Nagar lodged a complaint against the seven accused at the Dankaur Police Station. The police have registered a case of murder and have launched a hunt to nab the culprits. Noida Horror: Gym Trainer Brutally Killed as Unknown Assailants Rain Bullets on Him in Sector 104, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

YouTuber Killed in Greater Noida

UP : ग्रेटर नोएडा के दनकौर इलाके में यूट्यूबर दीपक नागर का कत्ल। यूट्यूबर दोस्तों ने शराब पार्टी में बुलाया और सिर में पंच मारा। 7 दोस्तों पर FIR हुई। pic.twitter.com/W4EWZ8bzxE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 30, 2024

