New Delhi, October 5: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the next 3 days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD stated that a low pressure area lies over Bay of Bengal and Odisha coast. Under its influence, widespread rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha very likely during October 5-6, over Chhattisgarh during October 5-7 and over East Madhya Pradesh during October 7-9, 2020. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

Giving details about the withdrawal of monsoon, the IMD said the withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to passes through Bahraich, Gwalior, Sawai Madhopur, Jawai dam. The weather agency said widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days with isolated heavy to very rainfall on October 8, 2020. It added that dry weather very likely over most parts of the northwest India during next 5 days.

" Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoramand Tripura and Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours", the IMD said. Adding further, the IMD said a fresh low pressure area is very likely to from over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal around October 9, 2020.

The low pressure area is very likely to move northwestwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a Depression during subsequent 2-3 days. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha during 11-13 October, 2020.

