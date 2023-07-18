Bhubaneswar, July 18: A portion of a bridge on the National Highway-16 near Rasulpur block of Odisha's Jajpur district collapsed on Tuesday. However, no one was hurt as there was no traffic on the bridge when the incident occurred in the early hours of the day.

The bridge is constructed on Kuakhia river on the highway connecting Chennai and Kolkata. Traffic has been diverted to another bridge constructed on the side of the collapsed bridge to pass opposite direction vehicles. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Pipa Pul Bridge Connecting Hajipur With Raghopur Village Washed Away in Ganges (Watch Video).

Vehicles coming from both to-and-fro directions are passing through two single-line bridges, said a police official. After getting information, senior officials from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) reached at the spot and initiated an investigation. As per preliminary probe, the portion of the bridge constructed in 2006-07 collapsed due to structural failure, said J.P. Verma, project director, NHAI.

Portion of Bridge Collapse in Odisha

A portion of a bridge on the National Highway-16 near Rasulpur block of #Odisha's #Jajpur district collapsed on Tuesday. However, no one was hurt as there was no traffic on the bridge when the incident occurred in the early hours of the day. pic.twitter.com/FJ0ThIJGbA — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2023

Honorable @narendramodi @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari sir National Highway 16 Bridge in odisha jajpur district at rasulpur built about 15 years ago collapsed today. It is believed to be due to poor quality of work. Investigate the incident and take action.@NHAI_Official @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/qCguXdpJi6 — jagamohan rout (@jagamohanrout12) July 18, 2023

An expert team has been asked to reach at the spot to ascertain the reasons behind the failure. Action will be taken as per findings of the investigation, he said, adding: “We will find out a way to restore traffic on the bridge.” Chhattisgarh Bridge Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses Due to Heavy Rain in Durg District.

Visuals From the Spot

“After a vehicle passed, the bridge suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap. However, traffic movement was disrupted for some time,” said Sridhar Das, a local resident who witnessed the collapse. He alleged that the bridge collapsed due to low quality of work done by the NHAI contractor.

