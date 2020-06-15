Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Odisha Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Drags 100-Year-Old Bedridden Mother on Cot to Bank to Withdraw Pension Money

News IANS| Jun 15, 2020 02:07 PM IST
Money (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar, June 15: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old elderly woman had to drag her 100-year-old bedridden mother on a cot to the nearby bank to withdraw pension money of Rs 1,500. The incident came to light after a video of the woman dragging her bedridden mother on a cot to a bank in Odisha's Nuapada district went viral on social media.

The woman from Bargaon village dragged her mother on the cot after the bank official allegedly asked for physical verification. The incident took place on June 9.

"I went to the bank several times in last three months and requested the bank official to release the pension amount. However, the official informed that they would release the pension if I bring my mother to the branch," said Punjimati Dei.

Bank manager Ajit Pradhan allegedly asked Dei to bring her bedridden mother Labhe Baghel to the bank. Her mother is an account holder under Jan Dhan Yojana of the Central government.

The Centre had announced Rs 500 monthly assistance for women Jan Dhan bank account holders from April to June in view of the COVID-19 situation. A district administration official informed that the woman reached the bank with her mother before the manager could visit her home for the verification.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
