New Delhi, January 22: A 26-year-old man in US is being held without bond following a disturbing home invasion and S*xual assault case involving a minor in Bulloch County, according to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Kenneth Moreno Guzman was arrested Thursday and now faces 20 criminal charges, including rape, aggravated child molestation, and home invasion. Authorities allege Guzman broke into a family’s residence during the early morning hours and assaulted an 11-year-old girl while holding her and her 10-year-old sister at knifepoint. US Man Wrongly Convicted of Rape Released From Prison After 29 Years.

26-Year-Old Held Without Bond in Bulloch County Home Invasion Case

Horror in Bulloch County, Georgia 💔 🚨 Mexican illegal alien Arrested for R*ping an 11-Year-Old girl at Knifepoint During Home Invasion in Front of 10-Year-Old Sister • Kenneth Moreno Guzman, a 26-year-old illegal alien forced entry by breaking in through the back door of the… pic.twitter.com/TRlWj7hmaK — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 22, 2026

“This was a premeditated attack,” said Todd Hutchens, Criminal Investigations Commander. He added that several of the charges carry potential sentences of 25 years to life, which prosecutors intend to pursue. US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

According to investigators, Guzman lived in the same trailer park as the victim and her family but was not known to them. He reportedly told authorities he had previously seen the child and planned the assault before breaking into the home through a back door. After the attack, Guzman fled the scene. The children alerted their parents, who immediately called 911.

Deputies later located and arrested Guzman during a traffic stop after identifying his vehicle. Officials said he did not resist arrest and is cooperating with the investigation.

Guzman is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail and is expected to appear in court early next week.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact lead investigator Kodi Wallis at (912) 764-2715, emphasizing that community reporting plays a critical role in protecting victims and ensuring justice.

