Bhubaneswar, November 7: In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old man was booked in Odisha for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl who used to work as a domestic help in his son-in-law's house. The 15-year-old victim, who hails from a village in Jajpur, is five months pregnant. The rape accused was arrested on Friday. Police registered two separate cases against the government officer and his father-in-law. Cuttack Gangrape: Odisha Police Arrests 2 for Raping A Minor.

According to a report, the victim, who was employed as a domestic help at the house of the deputy commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Sailashree Vihar in Bhubaneswar for the last six months, recently returned to her house in Jajpur and narrated her ordeal to her mother. She alleged that the 85-year-old father-in-in-law of the government official repeatedly raped her, TOI reported. Sex on False Promise of Marriage Does Not Amount to Rape: Orissa High Court.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint on Wednesday after which police started an investigation. Subsequently, a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 3 of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the rape accused.

The BMC officer has been booked under Section 14 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986. As per Section 14 of the Act, whoever employs any child or permits any child to work, shall be jailed for a term. The jail term not be less than three months and may extend to one year or with fine, which shall not be less than Rs 10,000, but which may extend to Rs 20,000 or with both.

