Bhubaneswar, June 19: In a major move in its investigation into the Odisha triple train tragedy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sealed the rented house of Soro Section signal junior engineer (JE).

According to reports, a CBI team reached the rented house of JE Amir Khan near Annapurna Rice Mill in Soro on Monday, and found that the house was locked. Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 290 After Bihar Resident Succumbs to Injuries at Hospital.

Later, they sealed the house of Khan. A source said that two CBI personnel are also keeping a watch on the house. The CBI had earlier questioned him during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location. Train Derails in Odisha: Four Wagons of Goods Train Derail at Ambodala Yard in Rayagada.

However, the signal JE and his family are reportedly missing from the rented place after the tragic accident at Bahanaga that resulted in the deaths of 292 passengers so far. Meanwhile, the CBI officials have also visited the house of Bahanaga station master for investigation.

