Lucknow, July 16: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is back in the NDA fold. SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar announced on Twitter that he had met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on July 14 and decided to contest the 2024 elections together. Rajbhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ‘taking us along.’ SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar Says ’Waiting for Divorce From Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party'.

SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar Returns to NDA Fold:

#WATCH | SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar speaks on his decision of joining the NDA alliance "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various issues and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath… pic.twitter.com/gvI0whp1dl — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

He further said, “We will attend the NDA meeting in Delhi on 18th July. The post of minister is not important for me. Now there is no competition in Uttar Pradesh.”

He said that the alliance between BJP and SBSP would go a long way in empowering the OBCs and weaker sections of society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2023 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).