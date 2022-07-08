Ballia, July 8: Amid growing discontent in the opposition camp, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said he was waiting for "talaq" (divorce) from the Akhilesh Yadav side. Rajbhar, however, said he will not initiate any step to break ties with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"I will not initiate any step to end the alliance with the SP. I will wait to be divorced by Akhilesh Yadav," Rajbhar told PTI before leaving for his party meeting in the neighbouring Mau district. Rajbhar also said he is "still with the Samajwadi Party, but will not remain together forcefully if Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want it." Bulandshahr Mob Violence: UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Accuses RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP for Riots; Points Fingers at BJP too.

The immediate flashpoint in their strained relationship is the SP supremo not inviting ally Rajbhar for a meeting called in Lucknow in support of the opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday. On the other hand Jayant Chaudhary, chief of the SP's another alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal, was seen with Akhilesh.

"Akhilesh Yadav might have forgotten about me, so he didn't call me," the SBSP chief quipped. In Mau, the SBSP members held a meeting at Hindi Bhawan. Addressing the meeting, Rajbhar sought a reason from Yadav for not inviting him for the Thursday meeting.

Rajbhar told the office-bearers that they must hold such party meetings every month to discuss the progress being made by the workers and the work done by them.

Rajbhar, whose party has six members in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, said he will announce his decision on supporting the Presidential candidate on July 12.

Rajbhar has on several occasions commented on Yadav, asking him to come out of his air-conditioned room and toil among the masses to win their support.

The differences between the two leaders came out in the open after the defeat of SP candidates in the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls last month.

In an interview with the PTI recently, Rajbhar, an influential OBC leader, had made a strong case for the SP and BSP joining hands to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections. When asked about Rajbhar's suggestion, Yadav had said, "The Samajwadi Party doesn't need anyone's advice."

The SBSP contested 19 seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as a partner of the SP-led opposition coalition and won six. In the 2017 assembly elections, the SBSP contested the polls with BJP and had won four seats. Rajbhar, however, broke this alliance after forming the government."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)