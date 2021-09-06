Mumbai, September 6: In an incident of online fraud, a 48-year-woman was duped of Rs 1.49 lakh by online fraudsters in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai. The woman is a resident of the Ghatkopar area. She was cheated of by cybercrooks on the pretext of high returns upon participating in an online game. A complaint was lodged at Pant Nagar police station. Online Fraud In Mumbai: Men Dupe Cashew Seller Of Rs 40,000 By Impersonating Indian Army Personnel; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Free Press Journal, the woman worked in a printing press in Bhiwandi and was sacked from the job last year during the COVID-19 lockdown. On August 10, she reportedly received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number about providing an opportunity to the victim to “earn from home”. Cyber Police in Mumbai's Vakola Helps Shop Owner In Retrieving Rs 24.7 Lakh In Case Of Suspected 'Online Fraud'.

The fraudsters directed the woman to complete online tasks, and in return, she would be paid money for completing those tasks. She was asked to deposit a certain amount of money for performing the tasks. A weblink was ent to her, and she was asked to click on it and complete the registration process. The woman spent a total of Rs 1.49 Lakh, but she did not get anything in return.

The victim, upon realising that she was being cheated, approached the police. “We have got the bank account details in which the victim had deposited money and the mobile numbers used by the accused,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. A case has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The police are taking technical help to trace the accused.

