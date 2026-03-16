Oscars 2026: 'One Battle After Another' Wins Best Picture

"Frankenstein" and "Sinners" were the other big winners of Hollywood's biggest night, with Michael B. Jordan taking the Best Actor Award and Jessie Buckley Best Actress.

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"One Battle After Another" won six Oscars including Best Picture

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Michael B. Jordan wins best actor Oscar for dual role in "Sinners"

Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win an Oscar for Best Cinematography

Ryan Coogler won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and also the first Oscar for "Sinners"

Sean Penn is named Best Supporting Actor for his role in "One battle after another" but was a no-show

Amy Madigan won the first award of the evening, Best Supporting Actress for "Weapons."

‘K-pop demon hunters’ won the Best Animated Feature Oscar

The "fun" at the 98th Academy Awards is getting underway in Los Angeles, grab a snack, settle in, and follow our live coverage, also refresh your browser every so often:

WINNER: Best picture - "One Battle After Another"

"One Battle After Another"

WINNER: Best actress - Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Jessie Buckley was a firm favorite for to win the award for her role in "Hamnet."

“My family, my Irish family, they’re all here, Ireland bought them flights,” Buckley said. “Mom, dad, thank you for teaching me to dream and to never be defined by expectation but to carve your own passion.”

“We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds. Thank you for recognizing me in this role,” she said.

Before the show she was asked if the Bard would approve of the Oscars, she reckoned he would.

WINNER: Best actor - Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

It was a race between Timothee Chalamet for "Marty Supreme" and Michael B. Jordan for "Sinners," but Jordan took it!

Jordan plays dual roles as war veterans Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore who try to use stolen money to open a juke joint in Mississippi during the Great Depression.

WINNER: Best director - Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Paul Thomas Anderson, widely regarded as one of the leading filmmakers in contemporary US cinema, has not won an Oscar until tonight despite being nominated 11 times before including for films such as "There Will Be Blood" and "Boogie Nights."

"You make one work hard for these," he said.

"There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it," Anderson added, "But there is no question the pleasure of having it for myself."

WINNER: Best Original Song - "Golden"

Great, now this "K-pop demon hunters" song will be stuck in my head for another six months. Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park were on hand to recieve the Oscar. But the mean orchestra made sure only one of them had a chance to speak.

WATCH: Cheers Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio

The cast of "One battle after another" are clearly enjoying their evening.

WINNER: Best International Feature Film - "Sentimental Value"

From Norway, the film "Sentimental Value" won the Oscar.

In the film: Renate Reinsve plays stage actress Nora, who has a complicated relationship with her estranged father Gustav Borg, portrayed by Stellan Skarsgard, whose film-making career has waned. The film also garnered four acting nominations as well as nods for best picture and director.

WINNER: Documentary Feature Film - "Mr. Nobody against Putin"

Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee took the Oscar for "Mr. Nobody against Putin."

It exposes the propaganda and indoctrination of children in Russian schools in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

Pavel Talankin, lives in exile and who is the subject of the film was in Hollywood with the winner to accept the award.

Speaking in Ukrainian he asked, "stop all of these wars now."

K-Pop Demon Hunters is going up, up, up

It's the most-watched film in Netflix history, and honestly, where have you been this year if "Golden" hasn't wormed its way into your brain on a loop?

But in the unlikely event you're still craving more "K-Pop Demon Hunters," Netflix says a sequel is officially in the works.

And if co-director Maggie Kang has her way, this won't be a one‑and‑done situation.

"I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters," Kang said. "There's so much more to this world we have built and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

The film is up for two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original song.

And "Golden" has already made history, earning the Grammy for best song written for visual media, the first time a K-pop track has ever taken home that trophy.

WINNER: Best Cinematography - Autumn Durald Arkapaw for "Sinners"

Autumn Durald Arkapaw asks all the women in the room to stand saying she would not have won without them.

WINNER: Film Editing - Andy Jurgensen for "One battle after another"

Andy Jurgensen giving a shout‑out to his friends at the bar has to be worth a sip of your own beverage.

A touch of class, too, dedicating his award to his aunt, who was a film archivist at the Academy.

“I would like to dedicate this to my aunt, Barbara Hall, who was film archivist for the Academy for over 25 years, showing me old movies and teaching me about film history,” Andy Jurgensen said.

WINNER: Best Sound - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta for "F1"

For a movie that includes noisy Formula 1 cars, I feel like they might have an unfair advantage.

WINNER: Best Original Score - Ludwig Goransson for "Sinners"

Ludwig Goransson has previously won Oscars for "Black Panther" and "Oppenheimer." Now he can add one for "Sinners"

WINNER: Documentary Short Film - "All the empty rooms"

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones won their first Oscar for "All the empty rooms." It is a film about four young children shot dead in school shootings.

WINNER: Best Visual Effects - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett for "Avatar: Fire and ash"

All the nominees were films people might have actually seen, because, well, visual effects. Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett won it for "Avatar: Fire and ash" Here is a reminder of what they did.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).