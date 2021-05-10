New Delhi, May 10: Moving ahead in its probe into the recovery of over 500 oxygen concentrators from several famous eateries in Lutyens Delhi, the Delhi Police has issued look out notice against the owner of Khan Chacha restaurant and businessman Navneet Kalra, who has been absconding.

A senior Crime Branch source related to probe told IANS, "We have issued look out notice against Kalra, who has been absconding after the recovery of Oxygen concentrators from several famous restaurants." Oxygen Black Marketing: Delhi Police Seizes 105 Oxygen Concentrators From Khan Chacha and Town Hall Restaurants in Khan Market.

The action comes almost four days after the police recovered the oxygen concentrators from Delhi's eateries.

On Friday, during searches at Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered, while nine concentrators were recovered from Town Hall restaurant.

Khan Chacha restaurant is known for its melt-in-the mouth kebabs, while Town Hall restaurant specialises in pan-Asian cuisine.

On Thursday, the police recovered 419 oxygen concentrators after conducting a search at Nege & Ju Restaurant and Bar in Lodhi Colony. The police arrested four men, including the manager of the restaurant. All three restaurants are owned by Kalra.

The police has also arrested Gourav Kapoor, CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd.

Kalra is said to be the alleged black marketer of oxygen concentrators in Delhi. He has been allegedly absconding and his mobile phone is switched off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).