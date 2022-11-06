The counting of votes for Odisha’s Dhamnagar by-election result 2022 is underway. BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj is leading with 8737 votes as per official ECI trends. Assembly By-Elections Results 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Leads in Adampur and Gola Gokrannath, RJD in Mokama and Gopalganj, TRS Ahead in Munugode

Dhamnagar Bypoll Results 2022:

#OdishaByElection | As per official ECI trends, BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj leading with 8737 votes on Dhamnagar assembly seat. BJD's Abanti Das trailing with 7358votes. pic.twitter.com/9oA4MrYsey — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)