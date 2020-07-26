Jammu, July 26: Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

This is the sixth day in a row that Pakistan has violated ceasefire, they said. "At about 1515 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Poonch district," a defence spokesman said. Pakistan Shells Border Area Along LOC in Rajouri, Indian Army Personnel Killed.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. Pakistan had shelled areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.