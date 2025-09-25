The Pakistan national cricket team has been facing a lot of flak for its poor on-field showing in the Asia Cup 2025. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have come under fire for the poor quality of the Pakistan jersey and kit, which was evident during the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Abu Dhabi. As social media users pointed out, the Pakistan jersey was not dry-fit, as players were seen drenched in sweat more than in comparison to Sri Lankan cricketers, which led netizens to accuse PCB of providing low-grade kits. Check out some of the fan reactions below, lashing out at PCB. BCCI Files Official Complaint Against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan For Provocative Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match To ICC: Report

