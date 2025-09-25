The Pakistan national cricket team has been facing a lot of flak for its poor on-field showing in the Asia Cup 2025. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have come under fire for the poor quality of the Pakistan jersey and kit, which was evident during the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Abu Dhabi. As social media users pointed out, the Pakistan jersey was not dry-fit, as players were seen drenched in sweat more than in comparison to Sri Lankan cricketers, which led netizens to accuse PCB of providing low-grade kits. Check out some of the fan reactions below, lashing out at PCB. BCCI Files Official Complaint Against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan For Provocative Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match To ICC: Report

Fan Complains About Pakistan Jersey

Every player is so drenched in sweat in the Pakistan kit. Palms, arms, foreheads & chest are all sweaty which is making it difficult to hold the ball. Someone mentioned the other day that kits were not suitable for the UAE weather and it shows.#PAKvSL #AsiaCup2025 — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) September 23, 2025

User Gives Verdict On Pakistan Jersey

Pakistan & SL playing on the same ground and conditions, but the sweat on Pakistan jersey is so much more than Srilankan. Who designed this pathetic kit.@TheRealPCB #PakistanCricket — Adnan Alavi (@adnanalavi) September 23, 2025

Fan Lashes Out At PCB

Poor Jersey Idea

Whoever has made Pakistani Team Jersey had no idea about Dry-Fits. They are drenched in sweat and look more like contenders in a wet T-Shirt contest. — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) September 23, 2025

Fan Pin Points Low Quality Kits

Pakistan players sweating through low-quality kits while others wear proper dry-fits. This is what happens when tenders go to friends, not professionals. Corruption dripping more than the sweat. #PAKvsUAE — Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) September 17, 2025

this is not a small inconvenience and it should not be brushed under the carpet. this is unacceptable. @TheRealPCB please switch to @GymArmourPK ‘dri-fit’ kits asap. you cannot be hindering the players just to give contracts to your buddies 😔 pic.twitter.com/szUdaGiuNw — Cani (@caniyaar) September 23, 2025

