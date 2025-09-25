PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Preview: The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 has progressed on expected lines so far. India have won two games in the Super 4 and are the first team to make their place in the final. They have won both the games they have played so far and have one match left against Sri Lanka, which is inconsequential given Sri Lanka have zero wins beside their name. The two teams who can reach a maximum of two wins are Bangladesh and Pakistan and they will face off in an encounter on Thursday, Septembr 25. A win for either will guarantee them a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against India. It is now a virtual semifinal. India Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Final; Suryakumar Yadav and Co Become First Team to Enter Summit Clash Following 41-Run Victory Against Bangladesh in Super 4 Clash.

Pakistan have recovered well after a poor showing against India in the Super 4. Hussain Talat has justified his selection with an all-round performance and made sure Pakistan has a rearguard. Some terrific bowling was witnessed from Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi as well. Pakistan's top-order batting needs a bit more solidity from the top. Bangladesh meanwhile, have bowled pretty well across the competition, but their batting remains a concern for them. Except for Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das, the batting has not fired under pressure and not supported the bowling attack. To beat Pakistan, Litton Das need to return from the injury which caused him to miss the clash against India.

When is PAKvs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

In what is looking like a virtual semifinal, Pakistan will clash against Bangladesh in their second Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on September 25. The PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The PAK vs BAN H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, Pakistan and Bangladesh have featured in 25T20Is against each other, where Pakistan have an overwhelming advantage. Pakistan have come out victorious 20 times, while the Bangla Tigers have five wins. Pakistan have recently lost the T20I series against Bangladesh. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Schedule: Format, Date, Time in IST and Venues of Next Round of Cricket Matches in Continental T20I Tournament.

Who Are the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Key Players?

Player Name Sahibzada Farhan Saif Hassan Tanzim Hasan Sakib Towhid Hridoy Haris Rauf

PAK vs BAN Likely Playing XI

Pakistan Likely XI vs BAN: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (Wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Likely XI vs IND: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (Wk/C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

