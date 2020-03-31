Paytm Mall Waives Off Cancellation Penalties on Merchants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Paytm Mall. (Photo Credit: File Image)

New Delhi, March 31: Paytm Mall on Tuesday announced that it has waived off order delay and cancellation penalties on merchants due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic until April 22, 2020. The decision has been taken by the Paytm Ecommerce Private Limited-owned merchandise amid the complete lockdown in the country due to COVID-19.

Informing about the decision, Paytm in its statement said, "As the Coronavirus spreads across India, forcing the government to take tough calls and restricting the movement of goods and people, Paytm Mall has decided to help its merchant partners who are facing issues with stocking up on inventory and fulfillment of orders by waiving off Service level agreement (SLA)."

Adding on, the company said that there were over 100,000 orders placed by the customers which were yet to be processed by sellers, due to the restrictions announced by the government. It is in constant touch with merchant partners and providing them all possible assistance.

Commenting on he decision, Paytm Mall's Senior Vice President Srinivas Mothey said, "These are unprecedented circumstances and Paytm Mall's merchant support and communication teams are working hard to ensure all seller queries are resolved timely and updated information regarding order processing and fulfillment are shared with them regularly."