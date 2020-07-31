Srinagar, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the detention of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti by three more months under Public Safety Act (PSA). Mehbooba Mufti has been under detention for almost a year since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s detention was about to expire on August 5. In May also, Mufti's detention was extended for three months.

Mufti was initially kept at the Hari Niwas guesthouse in Srinagar and later shifted to a Tourism Department hut in the Chashma Shahi area. From there, she was shifted to a government quarter in the transport yard lane in Srinagar. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister was shifted to her Gupkar Road official residence on April 7. Jammu & Kashmir's Ex-CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Booked Under PSA: Reports.

Along with Mehbooba, Former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, and other prominent leaders were put under detention after the abrogation of Article 370. Farooq and Omar were released in March this year.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone was released from home detention in Srinagar. Lone was among the 50-odd mainstream leaders arrested at the time of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution on August 5 last year.

