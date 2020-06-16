Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 11:11 AM IST
A+
A-
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
File image of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 16: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over hike in petrol-diesel prices. In the letter, she urged the Union government to immediately roll back hikes on fuel prices and pass the benefit of low crude oil prices to the citizens. Gandhi also opined that it is duty and responsibility of government to alleviate suffering and not put the people to still greater hardship.

Referring the fuel price hike as unjustified and inappropriate, the Congress chief write to PM Modi, "Your government is seeking to earn an additional revenue of nearly Rs 2,60,000 crores by these ill-advised hikes in excise duty and increases in the prices of petrol and diesel. As it is, people across the board are facing unimaginable hardships what to say of widespread fear and insecurity. These price increases are saddling our motto with an additional burden of this enormous magnitude that is neither justified nor appropriate. It is duty and responsibility of government to alleviate suffering and not put the people to still greater hardship." Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros.

Requesting the Premier to roll the decision, Gandhi wrote, "I urge you to roll back these increase an pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the citizens of the country. If you wish for them to be 'self-reliant' then do not place financial fetters on their ability to move forward. And I am once again oblige to repeat what I have said before: please use the government's resources to put money directly into the hands of those who need it in time of severe hardships."

Here's what Sonia Gandhi wrote:

Earlier in the morning, petrol and diesel price were hiked in the national capital. Petrol saw an increase of Rs 0.47 per litre, which led to the price reaching at 76.73 per litre. While for diesel, the rate was hiked by Rs 0.57, making it reach the price of Rs 75.19 per litre. Also, price of aviation turbine fuel registered a 16.3 percent increase on Tuesday. The letter comes in the wake of fuel prices as it recorded eighth consecutive hike on Sunday, taking the total increase since the resumption of the dynamic price revision system to more than Rs 5 per litre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Congress Coronavirus Pandemic Diesel price Excise Duty fuel prices Fuel prices hike Narendra Modi petrol price Sonia Gandhi
You might also like
Tamil Nadu | State Govt to Provide Rs 1000 Each as a Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders Amid COVID19 Pandemic : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Tamil Nadu | State Govt to Provide Rs 1000 Each as a Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders Amid COVID19 Pandemic : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 10th Consecutive Day on June 16, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
News

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 10th Consecutive Day on June 16, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros
News

Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros
PM Narendra Modi to Meet Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow to Discuss COVID-19 Situation
News

PM Narendra Modi to Meet Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow to Discuss COVID-19 Situation
Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Latest X-Rated TikTok Trend Sees Women Send Dirty Texts to Their Partners in Family Setting to Elicit Funny Reactions (Watch Videos)
Viral

Latest X-Rated TikTok Trend Sees Women Send Dirty Texts to Their Partners in Family Setting to Elicit Funny Reactions (Watch Videos)
Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
News

Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement