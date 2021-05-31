New Delhi, May 31: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday hiked the prices of fuel. The price of petrol was increased by 28 to 29 paise per litre, while that of diesel by 26 to 28 paise per litre across the major metro cities. Accordingly, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.23 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.15 on May 31. A day before, on May 30, the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital stood at Rs 93.94 and Rs 84.89 per respectively.

In Mumbai, with a 28 paise hike, the petrol price stands at Rs 100.47 and with a 28 paise increase, the diesel price stands at Rs 100.47 on Monday. The petrol price has crossed the 100-mark in the city on Saturday when its price by hiked by 25 paise per litre.On Sunday the prices of petrol and diesel in the Maharashtra's capital stood at Rs 100.19. per litre and Rs 92.17 per litre respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 94.23 Rs 85.15 Mumbai Rs 100.47 Rs 92.45 Kolkata Rs 94.25 Rs 88 Chennai Rs 95.76 Rs 89.90

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Bhopal on Monday stood at Rs 102.34 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 93.37 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel in Kolkata stands at Rs 94.25 per litre and Rs 88 per litre on Monday. A day earlier, petrol price stood at Rs 93.97 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.74 per litre in Kolkata. The petrol and diesel price in Chennai stands at Rs 95.76 per litre and Rs 89.90 per litre respectively on May 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).