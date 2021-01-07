Delhi, January 7: The national capital saw the petrol price reach an all-time high on Thursday after a hike of 23 paise on the back of firm international oil prices. Petrol was trading at Rs 84.20 per litre and Diesel prices too increased by 26 paise.

In 2018, the highest ever rate of Rs 84 a litre for petrol in Delhi was touched on October 4. On the same day, the diesel prices had also shot to Rs 75.45 a litre. Subramanian Swamy Calls Petrol Price at Rs 90 'Monumental Exploitation' by Government, Says 'Maximum Rate Should be Rs 40 Per Litre'.

On Wednesday, oil marketing companies raised prices of both petrol and diesel by 26 paise per litre and 25 paise a litre in Delhi after a month-long hiatus.

Check Petrol & Diesel Rates of Other Metros Here:

In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 90.83 per litre while diesel at 81.07 per litre. On the other hand, the price of a litre of petrol in Chennai was at Rs 86.96 and diesel at Rs 79.72 a litre. In Kolkata, customers need to pay Rs 85.68 for a litre of petrol, while diesel was at Rs 77.97.

