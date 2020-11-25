Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25: The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for criticising the CAG.

"Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country," said state BJP president K.Surendran.

Speaking to the media here, Surendran said it was most surprising and strange that a Chief Minister was criticising the Centre for using the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to play politics.

"Till date, not even the opposition has raised such an allegation. How can anyone with an iota of sense say that the CAG has inserted something in the final report which was not there in the draft. This means the Chief Minister has seen the CAG report before it was placed in the Assembly and if so, then he has no moral right to continue as it tantamounts to the violation of the oath of secrecy," said Surendran and added that Vijayan is jittery because various national probe agencies are knocking at his doors.

Surendran was responding to the frequent criticism of CAG by Vijayan.

Vijayan has been going hammer and tongs against the CAG, ever since the CAG report on KIIFB, the pet project of State Finance Minister Thomas Issac surfaced. Issac had said CAG was a fault finding audit report and had violated the basics of the audit.

"No Central government like the NDA government has given so much to Kerala. There was a time when there were even eight Union Ministers from Kerala and even then Kerala never got its due share from the Centre. Vijayan has to come clean and reveal how much Central funds have come to Kerala," said Surendran.

Ever since the gold smuggling case surfaced in Kerala in July, Surendran has been taking on Vijayan after the role of his principal secretary M.Sivasankar surfaced and even went to the extent of attacking Vijayan's family for the situation in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).