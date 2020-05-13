PM Cares Fund Trust Allocates Rs 3100 Crore For Fight Against COVID-19, Amount to be Used For Ventilators, Coronavirus Vaccine And Migrant Workers

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, May 13: PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust has decided to allocate Rs 3100 crore for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday. The allocated amount will be used to purchase ventilators and development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Around 100 crore from the PM CARES fund will be used for helping of migrant workers, PMO said. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

"Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs 100 crores will be given to support vaccine development," PMO said in a statement. As many as 5000 "Made in India" ventilators will be purchased. These ventilators will be provided to government-run COVID hospitals in all states. India Reports 3,525 Coronavirus Cases, 122 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 74,281, Death Toll Stands at 2,415.

From the allocated amount by PM CARES Fund Trust, nearly Rs 1000 crore will be given to state government for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangements of the migrants. To support the COVID-19 vaccine designers and developers, an amount of Rs 100 crore will be given which will be utilized under the supervision of Principal Scientific Advisor.

The trust, formed on March 27, is headed by Prime Minister (ex-Officio) and other ex-officio Members of the trust are Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister. "While announcing this package, the Prime Minister has thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund which will support India’s fight against COVID-19," PMO added.