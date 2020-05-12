PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18

PM Modi's address to the nation | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission in India. The fourth phase of lockdown, he said, would begin from May 18. The details would be shared before the stated date, Modi claimed, adding that the shutdown would be completely different and based on the inputs received from state governments. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Details to be Shared by Finance Ministry From Tomorrow.

"Scientists say that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules," he said.

"Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18th May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward," the Prime Minister added.

Modi, in his address, stressed that the crisis of coronavirus was unseen and unheard in the world before. The entire globe has been affected, he said, adding that the virus continues to remain lethal even four months after the world began fighting against it.

"We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," the PM said.

"More than 42 lakh people from different countries have been infected by COVID-19, more than 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives due to the virus. In India too many families have lost their dear ones, I express my condolences to them," Modi added.

In his meeting with the State Chief Ministers on Monday, Modi had hinted at extension of the lockdown beyond May 17. The next phase of restrictions would not require measures as strict as the third phase of shutdown, he had said.

"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," the PMO statement following the video-meet with CMs quoted Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister, at the meeting, also sounded optimistic on restoration of economic activities. The adherence to social distancing norms and adopting them as a behavioural pattern is key to inch back towards normalcy, Modi added.

"Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In coming days, this process will gather steam. We must realise that the fight against COVID-19 has to be more focused now," he was reported as saying.

Ahead of Modi's address today, the numbers released by Union Minister of Health earlier today showed a spike of 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall tally of cases reached 70,756, including 46,008 active cases, 22,454 recoveries and 2,293 deaths.