India Reports 3,525 Coronavirus Cases, 122 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 74,281, Death Toll Stands at 2,415

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 13: India reported 3,525 new novel coronavirus cases and 122 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 74,281 on Wednesday. Out of the total cases, 47,480 are active cases while 24,385 individuals have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll has jumped to 2,415. One person has also migrated to another country. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 24,427 cases, followed by Gujarat (8,903), Tamil Nadu (8,718), Delhi (7,639) and Rajasthan (4,126). The infection cases have also surged in Madhya Pradesh (3,986), Uttar Pradesh (3,664) and West Bengal (2,173). PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

Check State-Wise Coronavirus Cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2090 1056 46 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 65 39 2 5 Bihar 831 383 6 6 Chandigarh 187 28 3 7 Chhattisgarh 59 54 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 7639 2512 86 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 8903 3246 537 12 Haryana 780 342 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 65 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 934 455 10 15 Jharkhand 172 79 3 16 Karnataka 925 433 31 17 Kerala 524 489 4 18 Ladakh 42 21 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3986 1860 225 20 Maharashtra 24427 5125 921 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 437 116 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1914 171 32 27 Rajasthan 4126 2378 117 28 Tamil Nadu 8718 2134 61 29 Telangana 1326 830 32 30 Tripura 154 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 69 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3664 1873 82 33 West Bengal 2173 612 198 Total number of confirmed cases in India 74281# 24386 2415

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there would be the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown but it will have different rules that shaped the last three lockdowns since March 25, with the latest one scheduled to end on May 17.

“Lockdown 4.0 will be completely different and will have new rules. I am confident that we will while fighting the virus by following the rules, move forward,” Modi said. He said that the new rules are based on suggestions given by the Chief Ministers.

PM Modi also announced a massive economic stimulus package to rejuvenate the economy ravaged by COVID-19 outbreak. The relief package, which is valued at Rs 20 lakh crore, is aimed at improving lives of labourers, farmers, small-medium scale entrepreneurs and industrialists.