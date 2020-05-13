India Reports 3,525 Coronavirus Cases, 122 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 74,281, Death Toll Stands at 2,415

New Delhi, May 13: India reported 3,525 new novel coronavirus cases and 122 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 74,281 on Wednesday. Out of the total cases, 47,480 are active cases while 24,385 individuals have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll has jumped to 2,415. One person has also migrated to another country. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 24,427 cases, followed by Gujarat (8,903), Tamil Nadu (8,718), Delhi (7,639) and Rajasthan (4,126). The infection cases have also surged in Madhya Pradesh (3,986), Uttar Pradesh (3,664) and West Bengal (2,173). PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.
Check State-Wise Coronavirus Cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2090
|1056
|46
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|65
|39
|2
|5
|Bihar
|831
|383
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|187
|28
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|54
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|7639
|2512
|86
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|8903
|3246
|537
|12
|Haryana
|780
|342
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|65
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|934
|455
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|172
|79
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|925
|433
|31
|17
|Kerala
|524
|489
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3986
|1860
|225
|20
|Maharashtra
|24427
|5125
|921
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|437
|116
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1914
|171
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4126
|2378
|117
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|8718
|2134
|61
|29
|Telangana
|1326
|830
|32
|30
|Tripura
|154
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|69
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3664
|1873
|82
|33
|West Bengal
|2173
|612
|198
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|74281#
|24386
|2415
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there would be the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown but it will have different rules that shaped the last three lockdowns since March 25, with the latest one scheduled to end on May 17.
“Lockdown 4.0 will be completely different and will have new rules. I am confident that we will while fighting the virus by following the rules, move forward,” Modi said. He said that the new rules are based on suggestions given by the Chief Ministers.
PM Modi also announced a massive economic stimulus package to rejuvenate the economy ravaged by COVID-19 outbreak. The relief package, which is valued at Rs 20 lakh crore, is aimed at improving lives of labourers, farmers, small-medium scale entrepreneurs and industrialists.