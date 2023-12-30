Ayodhya, December 30: Nearly 5,000 police personnel along with four teams of commandos from National Security Guard (NSG) will stand guard during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Ayodhya on Saturday. The Prime Minister's aircraft will touchdown at Ayodhya airport at 10.45 a.m. and leave for New Delhi at around 2.15 p.m. Six companies of Central Para-military Forces have reached the temple town. PM Narendra Modi to Visit Ayodhya Today, Inaugurate Revamped Railway Station, New Airport

A senior officer at the DGP headquarters said that as many as 2,000 police constables have reached the district on Friday, while 14 companies of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the district. Besides, 17 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 40 Additional SPs and 82 Circle Officers along with 90 Inspectors have been deployed. A separate team of traffic policemen, comprising 75 personnel, have been deployed for regulating traffic. PM Narendra Modi Will Inaugurate Ayodhya Airport on December 30, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia (Watch Video)

Senior Superintendent of Police, Raj Karan Nayyar, said three super zones and 14 zones, all headed by DIG rank officials, have been set up. "We have put in place a separate security wing of SDRF and PAC for riverine security," the officer said, adding AI-based drones would be used to keep vigilance.