Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, December 29, said that the Ayodhya airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 30. "This will ensure a large number of tourists can visit Ayodhya Ram Temple without any difficulty," he said. The BJP leader also said that it was PM Narendra Modi's resolution to build modern airports and railway stations. "Various types of aircraft will be able to land in the Ayodhya airport including Airbus A321 and Being 737," he added. Ayodhya Airport To Be Named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony.

Various Types of Aircraft Will Be Able To Land in the Ayodhya Airport

#WATCH | Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "The inauguration of Ayodhya airport will be done tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will ensure a large number of tourists can visit Ayodhya Ram Temple without any difficulty. It was PM Modi's… pic.twitter.com/9tfk4mSoAf — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

