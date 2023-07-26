New Delhi, July 26: With the opposition planning to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 has gone viral wherein he mockingly tells the parties behind it that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well. "I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," he had said while replying in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence motion in 2019, ahead of the general elections. What Is No-Confidence Motion? Will Modi Government Survive No-Trust Vote in Lok Sabha? Here's All You Need To Know.

Government sources shared this part of Modi's speech to highlight his "prediction". Responding to an opposition member, Modi said it was the consequence of arrogance that the Congress' tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. No-Confidence Motion: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Nama Nageswara Rao of BRS File No-Trust Motion Against Modi Government in Lok Sabha.

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Prediction’ From 2019 Goes Viral

PM Modi made a prediction nearly 5 years back about the opposition bringing a No-confidence motion in the Parliament Old video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x0cZIhqEmx — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) July 26, 2023

It is due to the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power on its own, he had said.