A tense moment unfolded during Sunday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final as Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell engaged in a heated on-field altercation. The incident temporarily halted play at the Narendra Modi Stadium during a high-stakes run chase. Jofra Archer's Old Tweet 'Kiwis Match Fixing?' Goes Viral After New Zealand's Poor Bowling Performance in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Angry Daryl Mitchell Not Holding Back

Tensions Boil Over

The drama erupted during the 11th over of New Zealand's innings. After Mitchell struck Arshdeep for consecutive sixes, the frustrated bowler fielded a defensive shot and forcefully hurled the ball back towards the stumps. The throw struck Mitchell's thigh, prompting a furious reaction and an aggressive confrontation from the Kiwi batter. India Records Highest Team Total in T20 World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20WC 2026 Summit Clash.

Angry Daryl Mitchell Reacts

Swift Intervention

The on-field umpires quickly stepped in to speak with the young Indian fast bowler. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav immediately intervened to defuse the situation, successfully calming Mitchell down. The tension ultimately subsided, with both players shaking hands as the over concluded.

The altercation highlighted the immense pressure of the summit clash. Chasing a record-breaking Indian total of 255/5, New Zealand were struggling to keep pace with the mounting required run rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).