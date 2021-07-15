Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects in Varanasi which includes Tourist Facilitation Centre under the Project “Development of Varanasi Under PRASHAD Scheme – Phase II” and operation of Cruise Boat from Assi Ghat to RajGhat under the Project “Development of River Cruise in Varanasi under PRASHAD Scheme”. Governor, Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, Minister Shri Nilkanth Tiwari and M. P. Shri Surendra Narayan Sinha were also present on this occasion.

The ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive’ (PRASHAD) is a Central Sector Scheme fully financed by the Government of India launched by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations. Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi Seeking More COVID-19 Vaccines for West Bengal Before Third Wave Sets In.

The scheme aimed at infrastructure development such as entry points (Road, Rail and Water Transport), last mile connectivity, basic tourism facilities like Information/ Interpretation Centers, ATM/ Money exchange, eco-friendly modes of transport, area Lighting and illumination with renewable sources of energy, parking, drinking water, toilets, cloak room, waiting rooms, first aid centers, craft bazars /haats/ souvenir shops/ cafeteria, rain shelters, Telecom facilities, internet connectivity etc. The project “Development of Varanasi Under PRASHAD Scheme – Phase II” was approved by the Ministry of Tourism with the cost of Rs. 44.69 crores in Feb. 2018.

The components viz. ‘Panchkoshi Path’, ‘Pilgrim Facilitation Center’, ‘Rameshwar’, ‘Road Development’ and ‘Signages’ have been successfully completed and dedicated to the nation. The project “Development of River Cruise in Varanasi under PRASHAD Scheme” was approved by the Ministry of Tourism with the cost of Rs. 10.72 crores in Feb. 2018. The components viz. ‘Passenger Cum Cruise Vehicle’, ‘Modular Jetty’, ‘Audio Visual Interventions’, and ‘CCTV Surveillane’ have been successfully completed and dedicated to the nation.

Prime Minister praised the state government for the optimum use of the funds released by the Government of India for creating the facilities of international standards.

