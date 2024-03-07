New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the National Creators Award is a celebration of innovation, creativity, and the remarkable spirit of the creator's community.

The Prime Minister will present the first-ever National Creators Award on March 8.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 8th March, I will be presenting the first ever National Creators Award. These Awards are a celebration of innovation, creativity, and the remarkable spirit of the creator's community."

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

According to PMO, the National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories.

"Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided. This overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people's choice," it said.

The award will be provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award; Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male & Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator. (ANI)

